The PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne walked out of the Policing Board after seven hours last night, leaving its members gobsmacked and the waiting media pack frustrated. He read a brief handwritten statement in front of the cameras explaining that the 'question of an appeal is live' and then when asked about his position as he walked towards his vehicle he replied, 'I won't be resigning.' Then followed a flurry of journalists trying to work out was Simon Byrne really going to appeal the court judgment on Tuesday which sparked this latest crisis.

The Policing Board and its political members have been careful in what they have said since the meeting, but it is clear Mr Byrne only told them of the prospect of a court appeal several hours into the meeting. Everyone has been left tip toeing around the prospect of legal action, but unionists are still calling for him to stand down. Some are also asking if the suggestion of an appeal is a stalling technique by the Chief Constable. Active court proceedings do prevent commentary for fear of impacting on any case, but so far no case is active.

Yesterday, the UUP Leader Doug Beattie said he was due to meet Simon Byrne at 4pm on Friday. It's a meeting Mr Beattie had requested, stating he wanted to hear directly from the Chief Constable about what exactly went on in February 2021 which lead him to discipline two officers after they intervened in a Troubles memorial gathering when Covid restrictions were still in place. The DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was also scheduled to meet Simon Byrne on Friday. However, it is now clear those planned meetings have been postponed. Apparently until next week. Is this another attempt to buy time and space? The Chief Constable already has a busy diary for next week. On Tuesday he is due to appear in front of a Westminster committee on Tuesday to explain the circumstances around the data breach earlier this week. You can be sure the politicians on that committee will also want to ask him about the latest disaster to engulf the him. On Wednesday the Police Federation will meet, and we are told a vote of confidence is possible. On Thursday the Policing Board is due to meet once more. It means the controversy surrounding Simon Byrne and the increasing angered cries for him to go will continue and intensify. It will all be played out very publicly. Behind the scenes, it is being asked will Simon Byrne keep all those appointments?

