Ulster Rugby will play a fixture at a GAA ground for the first time in their history.

Dan McFarland's men will face off against Glasgow Warriors at on Saturday 7 October in a pre-season friendly.

The game will be played at Breffni Park, which is the home of Cavan GAA.

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie pointed to the ongoing work, including installing a 3G pitch at the Kingspan in Belfast as a key reason for the decision to play the game in Cavan.

He said: “With upgrades of Kingspan Stadium ahead of the 2023/24 season ongoing, including the new high-performance 3G pitch, our pre-season fixture this year offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with Ulster GAA on hosting a Senior Men’s game in another part of the province. “Our thanks go to our friends at Ulster GAA and Cavan GAA for offering us the use of Kingspan Breffni, and their support in putting on the fixture. We hope that both our Season Ticket holders and supporters who regularly travel from the local area to attend games in Belfast, and those who may be new to the sport, will enjoy an entertaining afternoon. “Season Ticket holders will then be able to have a first-look at the stadium development works, which are progressing well and set to deliver benefits for the club and supporters alike, at the upcoming open training session. “Together with our supporters, we are looking forward to the squad being back in action ahead of the new season in the coming weeks.”

