A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Castlederg.

The victim, aged 28, suffered stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

It follows an altercation outside a licensed premises in the town in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said their investigations are ongoing and have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

“Police received a report that a 28-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of this morning," a spokesperson said.

"A number of suspects left the scene in a white coloured Vauxhall van.

“The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“A 27-year-old man has been on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact 101."

