Castlederg stabbing

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Castlederg.

It follows an altercation outside a licensed premises in the town overnight. A 28-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his neck, left arm, chest and cheek.

Police say he remains in a critical condition in hospital and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

'Dungiven poster'

A woman who was wrongly linked to the PSNI, on a poster erected on a bus shelter in Dungiven, says she believes she has been made a target for an attack.

On Friday, police said the poster contained the details of 'three serving officers' - but later said the information on the poster was incorrect.

In a statement through her solicitor, the woman said she is not a police officer and has never been employed by the PSNI, adding that she's 'outraged'.

UTV has contacted the PSNI for a response.

It comes after the details of thousands of officers and staff were posted online in a major police data breach.

'Sectarian attack'

Police say they're treating an attack on a house in north Belfast as a sectarian hate crime.

Masked men broke into the property on York Road last night. A number of windows were smashed and the residents barricaded themselves into a bedroom.

Police said the residents believe they were targeted because of their religion.

'Whale found'

A dead whale, more commonly found in the north Atlantic, has been discovered on the outskirts of Bangor's shoreline.

The National Trust is urging the public not to get close to the mammal's carcass at Ballymacormick Point.

'Executive frustration'

The secretary of state says it is a source of extreme disappointment and frustration to him that an Executive is yet to be formed at Stormont.

In a speech at the University of Oxford, Chris Heaton Harris said political dysfunction is limiting opportunities for people here.

He once again ruled out stepping in to resolve the current crisis.

'Clonmel funeral'

The funeral of an 18-year-old girl who died in a road crash in Clonmel in Co Tipperary has taken place.

Zoey Coffey was one of four people killed in the tragedy last Friday.

They had been on their way to celebrate their Leaving Certificate exam results, which they had received that day.

