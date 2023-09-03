Police investigating the placing of a poster near a bus shelter in Dungiven on Thursday have made two arrests.

Men aged 58 and 38 have been arrested on suspicion of possession for terrorist purposes and other related offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Our investigation into this matter continues and we would appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact police on 101.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through Dungiven on Thursday night, 31 August and who has any dash cam footage."

It comes after "outraged" woman who was wrongly linked to the PSNI on a poster erected in the Co Londonderry town said she believes she has been made a target for an attack.

In a statement released through her solicitor, the unnamed woman said she is not a police officer and has never been employed by the PSNI in any capacity.

A PSNI statement on Friday said the poster contained details of "three serving officers", but a supplementary statement released several hours later said the information on the poster was incorrect.

Last month, details of officers and staff, including the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in were released in response to a freedom of information request.

The PSNI has confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers.

