Two men who were arrested as part of police investigations linked to a major PSNI data breach have been released on bail.

The pair aged 21 and 22 were detained under the Terrorism Act following searches in the Portadown area on Saturday.

They were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning and released on bail on Sunday to allow for further police enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe".

Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff was mistakenly published last month in response to a freedom of information request.

The PSNI has confirmed the list, which included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank of grade, where they are based and the unit they work in, is in the hands of dissident republicans.

