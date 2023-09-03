Police are continuing to appeal for information about a stabbing incident in Castlederg, which left a man in a critical condition.

The 28-year-old suffered stab wounds to the neck, left arm, chest and cheek, following an altercation outside a licensed premises in Main Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said a 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

A second man aged 28 was arrested on Saturday night on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences and he remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing took place or who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101."

