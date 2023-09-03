Play Brightcove video

'Castlederg arrest'

A 28 year old man is being questioned by police following a suspected attempted murder in Castlederg.

The attack early yesterday morning has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

The victim, who's also 28, suffered stab wounds to the neck, chest and cheek, following an altercation outside a licensed premises on Main Street.

Police said a 27-year-old man arrested yesterday has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

'Electricity fault'

Electric Ireland has apologised to customers left without power due to a fault with keypad top-ups.

The supplier said it's contacting affected customers directly, reconnecting where necessary, and is working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

It said the error led to some keypad customers in Northern Ireland having their meters capped at a £10 limit.

'Cashel funeral'

The funeral mass of a three year old boy and his grandparents who all died in a Co Tipperary road crash last week has taken place.

Among those in attendance was Irish President Michael D Higgins and staff from the emergency services.

'Dungiven arrests'

Police investigating the placing of a poster near a bus shelter in Dungiven have arrested two men, aged 58 and 38, on suspicion of possession for terrorist purposes and other offences.

Meanwhile two men aged 21 and 22, who were arrested in Portadown as part of investigations linked to the PSNI data breach, have been released on bail.

The breach saw details relating to thousands of PSNI officers and staff mistakenly posted online.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne will be questioned by MPs at Westminster over the information leak later this week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.