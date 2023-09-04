The Police Federation said Simon Byrne had 'done the right thing' by resigning as Chief Constable of the PSNI.

Mr Byrne resigned on Monday after the PSNI was found to have unlawfully suspended two junior officers in the face of a perceived threat, real or otherwise, that Sinn Féin would withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Féin has emphatically stressed no such threat was made.

The court ruling comes after the PSNI was at the centre of the largest police data breach in UK history last month when details of all 10,000 officers and civilian staff were released online.

In his statement Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said: “The Ormeau Road Judicial Review and the shocking potential course of action following the Policing Board was the final straw for Mr Byrne.

"The ruling was damning, and his initial acceptance followed by a volte face around a potential legal appeal grievously undermined his credibility and authority to lead the PSNI. It called into question his judgement, decision-making abilities and made his position untenable. “Mr Byrne has now done the right thing. It is clear now that a full investigation is required into these matters to determine whether anyone else should be held to account for this fiasco for policing.

"This was an operational matter which should have been the exclusive responsibility of the Service, free from political or external pressure or, indeed, interference. “Morale has never been lower in the Service. There is a serious and worrying disconnect between those in leadership roles and the men and women from all community backgrounds who are the rank-and-file.

"Whoever succeeds Mr Byrne has a mountain to climb to address the cultural deficiencies, re-build confidence and restore credibility.

"The Police Federation stands ready to work collaboratively to assist in making that happen. “There is also the damaging perception that regulations are applied unequally and disproportionately.

"Our officers bear the brunt of disciplinary actions whereas those in senior positions are seemingly rarely subject to the same investigative processes and sanctions." Mr Kelly continued: “On a personal level, Mr Byrne has always been approachable and courteous. He has provided over 40 years of policing service to the communities across the United Kingdom.

"I do not doubt his commitment and attempts to build a modern, strong, community-focused Service during his tenure in Northern Ireland.

"However, he was frustrated from the outset by the failure of Government to properly finance the PSNI and provide him with the tools and resources needed to do the job. I know this is not the way he envisaged his police career would end. I wish Mr Byrne and his family well for the future.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris thanked Simon Byrne for his work and said he would liaise with the PSNI as a successor was appointed.

The senior Cabinet minister told the House of Commons: "I would thank Simon Byrne for his years of public service."

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said that the appointment of a new PSNI Chief Constable is an opportunity to refocus on building a police service that serves everyone. Mr Kelly said in a statement: “The position of Chief Constable of the PSNI is a difficult and often very challenging role. Simon Byrne has experienced those challenges over his tenure but particularly so over the last week.

"He has now decided to step down from the role of Chief Constable and I respect his decision to do so. I wish him and his family well for the future. “For those of us in political leadership, this is the time to refocus on the task of delivering an efficient and effective policing service that serves all the community. “We need to build on the progress that has been achieved since the Good Friday Agreement. “There is clearly a job of work to be done by the incoming senior policing team and their leadership to rebuild confidence with staff and civilian workers and the wider public. “There is also a job of work for those on the policing board whose role it is to hold the police service to account. Sinn Féin will continue to engage in that work positively to deliver further necessary change. “The public deserve fair, good and accountable policing. The PSNI must deliver this with the community.”

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said the resignation of the Chief Constable is the first step towards rebuilding confidence in the PSNI both inside and outside the organisation.

Speaking from Westminster he said: “We welcome the decision by the Chief Constable to step down. It is the right thing to do following last week’s ruling by Mr Justice Schofield that the PSNI senior command unlawfully disciplined two of its own officers to appease Sinn Féin.

"Fair and even-handed policing is just as foundational to progress in Northern Ireland as fully functioning political institutions operating on a cross-community basis.

"Public confidence has been damaged, but so too was confidence amongst rank-and-file officers in the police leadership.

"The resignation of the Chief Constable is not an end in itself, but merely an opportunity to make a fresh start in rebuilding that lost confidence both inside and outside the PSNI.

"At a time when officers are holding the line amidst unprecedented budget cuts it was the minimum necessary to send a message that the organisation is listening to widely held concerns.

"The focus now must be on the future of policing in Northern Ireland and ensuring we have efficient, effective policing which everyone can have confidence is impartial in its actions.”

The Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry also thanked Mr Byrne for his time as chief constable but said it was right he quit, as his position had become 'untenable'.

In a post released on social Media, UUP leader Doug Beattie said that while no one should take pleasure in the resignation, the "Chief Constable has done the right thing but this was never about just one man. "A review of how Policing Board operates is needed and an independent inquiry into the actions on the day that led to these constables being unlawfully disciplined."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Byrne made the right decision.

"But the fundamental issues within the PSNI remain. There’s a real crisis in the recruitment and retention of of Catholics," he said. "The PSNI must reflect the community it serves. It’s time 50/50 recruitment was brought back."

TUV leader Jim Allister said it was "unrestrained good riddance" from the TUV.

“He leaves behind a demoralised and politically compromised PSNI, making the top priority now its political decontamination," he added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.