The Northern Ireland Department of Health has issued guidance to health trusts over issues with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) used in construction.

Initial findings show the department does not believe that RAAC panels were widely used in Northern Ireland healthcare facilities. The department said there would be surveys carried out if there was a doubt over which materials were used in buildings.

It follows a decision in England to immediately close some schools built with the material.Ministers have been accused of keeping families "in the dark" by refusing to publish a list of schools built with the dangerous concrete which is prone to collapsing.

A survey has been commissioned by the Department of Education to carry out structural surveys to see if a form of the concrete which has been deemed unsafe has been used in schools in Northern Ireland.

On Monday, the Department of Health said it does not believe RAAC panels were widely used in Northern Ireland healthcare facilities.

In a statement, the department added: "The Department of Health is aware of the RAAC issue and assurances have been sought from the HSC Trusts in relation to its use within the NI healthcare estate.

"Initial findings are that we do not believe that RAAC panels were widely used in Northern Ireland Healthcare facilities, if at all, however guidance has been issued to the HSC Trusts and where there is doubt there is a survey that has to be undertaken to determine the condition of any RAAC to identify any necessary risk mitigation actions required."

In England, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is due to inform Parliament on Monday “of the plan to keep parents and the public updated on the issue”.

The government has said it will publish a list of at-risk schools “in due course” but Labour is planning to force a vote to compel a full disclosure on the extent to which RAAC is affecting public buildings.

