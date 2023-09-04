Play Brightcove video

The victim of a shooting in south Armagh made a desperate attempt to protect himself before the "despicable" attack, UTV understands.

The man was left with gunshot wounds to his neck and arm following the shooting, which happened as he was on his way to work on Monday morning.

He has been described as being in a critical condition in hospital following the incident.

"Nobody should leave their house on a Monday morning to go to work and end up getting shot - it's a despicable and cowardly act," said Councillor Pete Byrne, who used to live in the area.

"It's a small quiet area. I know all the neighbours and the neighbours are completely distressed that something so heinous could happen."

The shooting happened on the Ballsmill Road outside Silverbridge, a short distance from the border with the Republic of Ireland.

It is understood, the victim used his arm to try and shield himself from injury during the attack.

"In the mornings, it's a very busy spot as people cross the border and that makes this even more despicable that somebody would carelessly take a gun into a local community and fire shots," Cllr Byrne said.

"There is zero tolerance in the area [to criminality]," said Sinn Féin Cllr Declan Murphy.

"There has been a number of incidents in a number of years ago and in public meetings, people expressed their views - this young man would've been one of these people to say there was zero tolerance for criminal activity in the area.

"I can only make the presumption that's the reason he was targeted," Cllr Murphy said.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty added: “At around 6.30am, officers received and responded to a report that a man in his 30s had been shot in the arm and the neck whilst sitting inside a vehicle in the Ballsmill Road area. “Colleagues from emergency services also attended the scene. “It was reported that another vehicle pulled up, and a man with his face covered exited and shot the victim, before making off in the same vehicle. “The victim was subsequently was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition at this time. “A number of road closures remain in place, as police are still currently at the scene, conducting enquiries. “We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might help us to establish the circumstances of the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.” Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.