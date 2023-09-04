Play Brightcove video

Is this an Indian summer? Rumours of warm weather this week are very much true. Air from north Africa is already spreading across the country. By day temperatures are expected to reach 24C (75F) while overnight, it will be humid overnight with temperatures only dropping to around 13C (55F) which could be uncomfortable to sleep.

An Indian summer is usually associated with a warm spell of weather in October or November so technically this is not an indian summer but a warm spell of early autumn weather. Interestingly if this weather set up happened about a month ago temperatures would have been about five degrees higher as there was about an extra hour of daylight.

Northern Ireland will likely see some stunning sunrises and sunsets as Saharan Dust drifts in.

Saharan Dust At the same time there will likely be some stunning sunrises and sunsets as Saharan Dust has been caught up in high level winds. The extra dust particles usually create intensive hues of red and yellow at the start and end of the day. How long will the heat hang around for? The jet stream is currently in a pattern called an 'Omega Block'. This is how the air from Africa has reached us. Like cogs in a wheel, the low pressure centres on either side of the UK. This will maintain a feed of warm air for the week, before slowly trickling off by the weekend.

