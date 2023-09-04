Hilary Benn has made a return to the shadow cabinet as shadow Northern Ireland secretary.

Mr Benn previously served as shadow foreign secretary under former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He replaces Peter Kyle, who has been moved to a newly-established science brief in Sir Keir Starmer's top team during the party's front bench reshuffle.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie MLA said: “I wish to congratulate the member for Leeds Central, Hilary Benn MP, on his appointment as Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland; I am sure that the appointment of an individual with such an extensive political career is an indication of the importance the Labour Party leader places on Northern Ireland.

“I would also like to thank Peter Kyle for his engagement during his time in this role; I always found him to be passionate about the issues we championed.

“I look forward to meeting with the new Shadow Secretary of State in the near future to share our strong and serious concerns on a range of issues.”

Peter Kyle has been appointed shadow secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, Labour has announced.

The change sees Sir Keir Starmer create a post to mirror the Whitehall departmental shake-up instigated by Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

The Prime Minister decided in February to create standalone departments for energy security and science.

