A man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea in Portrush.

The Police and the Coastguard at West Strand beach were called just before 8.30pm on Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital, but later he died.

In a statement, Police said: "Sadly, the man was later pronounced dead.

"I would like to take this opportunity to commend two members of the public for their quick-thinking last night.

"Having seen the man in the water, they pulled him to shore on a surfboard, carrying out CPR as they did so.

"I want to thank them for their heroic actions, and the wider community for their support of emergency services at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

