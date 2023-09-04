A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the neck and arm.

Police are currently at the scene of the shooting incident in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen.

The PSNI said: "A report was received at around 6.30am today, Monday 4th September that a man had been shot in the arm and the neck.

"He has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

"A number of road closures are in place as the investigation is underway.

"Anyone who may have any information which may assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.