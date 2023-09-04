Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 21-year-old.

Oliver Fenton was last seen in the Killinchy area at 2pm on Sunday 3 September.

He has links to the Newtownards and Lisburn areas and has access to a yellow Vauxhall Astra GTC.

Oliver Fenton Credit: PSNI

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Oliver is described as having dark short hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper, red polo shirt and black jeans.

"If you have seen Oliver or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact police on 101 and quote reference 1858 of 03/09/23."

