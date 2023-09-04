The PSNI's Chief Constable Simon Byrne has resigned.

Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner chair of the Policing Board confirmed he had resigned with immediate effect at an emergency meeting on Monday.

She said they were looking at arrangements in replacing Mr Byrne. The current political deadlock means there is no mechanism in place to appoint his replacement.

Edgar Jardine, the vice chair of the Policing Board, said he did not believe there would be a need to examine the positions of the senior leadership team at this point.

Ms Toner said: “The chief constable Simon Byrne has today tendered his resignation to the Northern Ireland Policing Board with immediate effect. “I have informed the board of the resignation at a special meeting this afternoon. “I would like to record my thanks and appreciation to Simon for his work over the course of the last four years as chief constable. “He is undoubtedly a dedicated police officer with a deep respect for the profession of policing.”

In a statement read on Mr Byrne's behalf, he thanked those officers for their commitment and dedication. He said the past few weeks had been "incredibly difficult".

She said: “He was very aware of and greatly appreciated the often difficult job that officers and staff across the organisation do on behalf of the community. “This may not always have been apparent to onlookers but it was very much his modus operandi, as was his desire to improve policing for the community through modernisation and investment in local policing arrangements. “His tenure was subjected to intense scrutiny and I am sure that the last few weeks in particular have been incredibly difficult for him personally and professionally. “The board will now consider the leadership arrangements going forward.” The Police Federation said Mr Byrne had made the right decision and called for an investigation into the policing handling of the Sean Graham atrocity memorial.

Appointed in 2019, Mr Byrne has been under pressure following a high court judgement that found two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Féin could withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Féin has insisted there was no such threat. Mr Byrne insisted that he would not resign following an emergency meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday and indicated that he was considering an appeal against the court ruling. That statement was met by anger from the Police Federation, with its chair Liam Kelly expressing “disbelief and anger” at the Chief Constable’s statement. Mr Byrne has since been facing growing pressure, with both rank and file officers and civilian staff considering confidence votes in his leadership. On Friday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that his party had submitted a motion of no-confidence in Mr Byrne to the board, which is the oversight body for the PSNI.

The Policing Board had been scheduled to hold its monthly public session on Thursday, but a spokesperson said that had now been cancelled. The spokesperson said all meetings this week would be “dedicated to dealing with the situation at hand”. Mr Byrne is expected to appear before an evidence session of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Tuesday. The committee is investigating a major PSNI data breach last month. Personal data on all serving members of the PSNI was mistakenly published in response to a freedom of information request. Details of around 10,000 PSNI officers and staff included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in. The PSNI has confirmed the list is in the hands of dissident republicans, who continue to target officers. A number of other data breaches have since come to light, including the loss of a police officer’s laptop and notebook which contained details of 42 officers and members of staff after the items fell from a moving vehicle.

