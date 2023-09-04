Detectives investigating a vechile hijacking and security alert in Omagh on 6 May have arrested a 41-year-old man under the Terrorism Act following searches in the town.

The man is the third person arrested in relation to the hijacking.

Two 57-year-old men, arrested earlier on Monday, remain in custody at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

