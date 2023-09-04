A Sinn Fein councillor says there is a profound sense of shock at sadness in the local community following the death of a man who was stabbed on Saturday.

Conor Browne was attacked in the Main Street area of Castlederg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victim had been stabbed in the neck, chest and upper arm during the attack and was rushed to hospital.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, a second man, also aged 28, who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder, remains in police custody and a 27-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday has been released on bail.

In a statement Councillor Ruairí Mc Hugh said: “The brutal nature of this incident is totally unprecedent in this area and everyone is in a state of shock. “Conor was very civil, hardworking and big-hearted and the Browne family are a very well-known and respected locally. “I wish to extend my condolences to Conor’s entire family circle and his many friends. The entire community is united in grief with them and will rally around them in the difficult days ahead. “I would urge anyone who has any information about the attack on Conor to bring it forward to police and this includes any CCTV of mobile phone footage."

In a post on social media Local GAA club Caisleán na Deirge Naomh Eoghan CLG paid tribute to the 28-year old.

The club said: "RIP Conor Browne.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we have to write a post like this.

"Conor Browne was a hard working, civil, funny and thoughtful young man! Conor was out for a nights craic with his friends in his local well respected and well run bar.

"What happened when Conor left the bar is the unthinkable and for any normal human being the undoable. For Conor to lose his life in the way he did is so hard to take in for our whole community.

"Conor always wore the biggest smile and would have done anything for anyone. One of the real good guys! This has affected everyone in the parish.

"If anyone needs help or someone to talk to just pm this page and we will get you to the right resources.

"Our club wishes to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Matt, Geraldine and family, to the entire family circle and to his many many friends.

"May God give them all the strength to get through this difficult time. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers. Rip Conor! Forever young."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.