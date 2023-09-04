Play Brightcove video

POLITICS

The SDLP says the Irish Government should have a consultative role in formulating the budget for Northern Ireland in the continued absence of a functioning Assembly. The party has tabled an amendment to the Budget Bill which would mandate the UK Government to engage with the Irish Government on the terms of financial settlements. MPs will return to Westminster from summer recess today.

THINK-TANK

Meanwhile a new report says a 'governance gap' amid a budget crisis is leaving public services here to deteriorate.

The paper from independent think-tank Pivotal said a lack of strategic planning means services are stuck in a 'vicious cycle, where problems are growing'.

RECYCLING

From today residents in Ards and North Down Borough Council areas will have to pre-book online for access to recycling centres.

People can book up to two weeks in advance or 30 minutes before visit. Those without internet can book via telephone.

DUNGIVEN

Two men arrested in connection with a poster put up at a bus shelter that linked three people to the PSNI have been released on bail.

The poster was put up in Dungiven in Co Lononderry on Thursday. Police say the information contained on it was incorrect.

ELECTRIC IRELAND

Electic Ireland has apologised after some customers were left without power due to a fault with keypad top-ups.

The company says it has been contacting affected customers directly.

