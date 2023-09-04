A Sinn Féin MLA has condemned the shooting of a man in the Crossmaglen area, saying the victim was well respected member of the community who was attacked as he made his way to work on Monday morning.

Conor Murphy, in a statement following the attack, described the early morning attack as "despicable and cowardly".

The victim was hit in the neck and arm, police said.

“I unreservedly condemn the shooting of a man in Crossmaglen in the early hours of Monday," he said.

“The victim is a local man and is well respected in the local community.

“My first thoughts at this time are with the man injured and his family who will be in shock at this terrible news today.

“He is now being treated in hospital for serious wounds after being shot in the neck and arm as he was on his way to work. “This was a despicable and cowardly attack by criminal elements. There is no place for these thugs on our streets.

“A police investigation and operation is now underway in the area.

“We have been in contact with the PSNI and I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward immediately to police to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Police said the man was rushed to following the Ballsmill Road attack at around 6.30am.

A number of roads have been closed - and police are appealing for information.

