A Co Tyrone boy has been told he has to get a taxi to school because there is no room on the bus for his wheelchair.

Harry Robinson, 12, from Augher has just started secondary school in Fivemiletown and instead of getting the bus with his brother he has been forced to travel alone.

His father Mark Robinson was told by the Education Authority last week they do not have the space.

"I was told the problem it's a 28 seater bus. There's 27 children going to Fivemiletown College and if they take four seats off the bus to let Harry on that means they can only take 25 children.

"In my eyes it's discrimination and I don't like to see that whether it's my family or someone else's. He is second class in your eyes. Able bodied children are given preference. You are picking on me as a father of a wheel chair user." he said.

In a statement the Education Authority said: "Whilst we are limited in what we can say about individual cases, we absolutely recognise this is an anxious time for some children and their families and we will continue to engage with parents and carers.

"We ask for parents’/carers’ continued patience while pupils and operators alike settle into their new timetables and routes.

"Parents with any queries or concerns relating to home to school transport can contact our helpline on 028 9598 5959 from Monday – Friday between 9.00am and 5.00pm.

"The Education Authority will determine the form of assistance that is provided, taking into account a pupil’s needs."

