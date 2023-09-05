A security alert is currently ongoing in Belfast this morning.

Police say Church Road in Castlereagh has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the area, which are used by East Belfast GAA.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Diversions are in place and road users are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.