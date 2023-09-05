Play Brightcove video

A former senior police officer says the PSNI needs "someone who is untainted by the current scandal" to become the new Chief Constable.

Jon Burrows was speaking to UTV after Simon Byrne resigned as chief constable of the PSNI following a string of controversies, stating that it is time for someone new to lead policing in Northern Ireland.

He also outlined the qualities needed for Mr Byrne's successor.

The news that the embattled police chief has left with immediate effect was announced at a press conference on Monday following an emergency meeting of the PSNI’s oversight body, the Policing Board.Former senior police officer Jon Burrows said: "Once the independence of the Chief Constable's office and operational decision-making was found to have been compromised by politics in the court of law it was inevitable that his position was untenable."

On the challenges facing a new Chief Constable, Mr Burrows said: "They have a massive job, there is a crisis.

"We've got the outworkings of this crisis to manage, there's the data crisis to manage, there's a severe threat, there's everyday policing... there is a discontent in the rank-and-file who feel undervalued and under-supported and the next Chief Constable is going to have to rebuild a lot of relationships...

"But I hope we can get the brightest and best officer to come over and lead this organisation, which should be a privilege."

On what needs to happen now, Mr Burrows added: "We need a new Chief Constable who knows Northern Ireland, who can hit the ground running, but it has to be someone who is untainted by the current scandal so we need to get new leadership.

"We then need to deal with those issues that I've just outlined but there's also now strategic reform needed of police oversight.

"We need to somehow get the balance between politicians holding police officers to account and the reality or the perception of police officers acting on political petition.

"So we are going to have to look at the whole governing structures around policing in terms of the policing board as well as getting a Chief Constable of outstanding integrity and outstanding intellect and outstanding ability to deal with the crisis that besets the police service."

