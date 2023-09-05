Play Brightcove video

MURDER INVESTIGATION

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Castlederg on Saturday.

Conor Browne, 28, died two days later from his injuries after he was stabbed in Main Street early on Saturday morning.

Four men are in custody following the attack after two more arrests were made last night.

SHOOTING

Two men have been shot in the leg in west Belfast. It was reported shortly after half past ten that the men were both shot once in the Roumania rise area.

They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

CHIEF CONSTABLE

Simon Byrne has resigned as PSNI Chief Constable after an emergency meeting of the Police Board yesterday.

Mr Byrne stepped down after a court found a decision to discipline two junior officers was unlawful.

It followed a data breach when details of PSNI officers and civilian staff were released to the public.

NI AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Following his resignation, Mr Byrne will not appear before the NI Affairs committee today.

MPs were due to question him on last month's data breach.

Members of the Policing Board will also not attend although Chair of the Police Federation Liam Kelly is to appear.

LEGACY BILL

The controversial Legacy Bill will once go before the House of Lords today as peers debate amendments made by MPs.

The government is pushing through with the legislation which would grant immunity to those who committed Troubles related crimes.

