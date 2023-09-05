A young girl has died after going missing at a beach in Co Cork. The alarm was raised at Fountainstown Beach, near Crosshaven around 4.40pm on Tuesday and a major search by the emergency services was launched. Irish police said the body of a female child was recovered from the water at around 7.45pm, and she was pronounced deceased. Gardai as well as Coast Guard, RNLI, Fire Services, Customs, Mallow River Rescue were involved in the search effort. A post-mortem is set to take place, and the Coroner has been notified.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.