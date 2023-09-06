A man charged with an execution-style murder in Antrim must remain in custody, the High Court has ruled.

Jonathan Patterson, 44, was refused bail over his alleged role in the killing of Liam Christie at a house in the town’s Ballycraigy estate.

The judge described it as a brutal gangland-type assassination.

Mr Christie’s body was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood in an upstairs bedroom on October 20 last year.

He had been shot up to eight times at close range, with bullet wounds to the back of his head, chest, nose and jaw.

Two guns were used in the attack - a revolver and a 9mm pistol - but neither weapon has been recovered.

Prosecutors claimed the victim was subjected to an execution.

Patterson, of Moylinney Park in Antrim, is one of two men charged with the murder.

One police theory is that the killing may have been carried out as retribution for the drug-related death of the defendant’s son, a previous court heard.

In a case based on circumstantial evidence, the Crown argued Patterson is connected through CCTV footage.

The recordings allegedly showed him leaving his home on the estate with another man in the early hours of October 20 to carry out a “dry run” towards Mr Christie’s house.

A short time later they went out again, retrieved a suspected gun from the boot of a car, and headed back to the scene of the killing, according to the prosecution.

Patterson, who is also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, denies any involvement in the murder.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson argued that the case against his client was weak, with no forensic evidence connecting him to the scene of the shooting.

But rejecting Patterson’s renewed bid to be released from custody, Mr Justice Humphreys held that a proposed address in Ballycastle was unsuitable.

“The accommodation is such that there are bunk beds and a built-in bar which, it is said, makes it akin to a bachelor pad,” the judge pointed out.

“On that basis I’m not entitled to reopen the question of bail, and the application is dismissed.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.