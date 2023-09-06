A man is in critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Kilough.

The crash, between a Peugeot 3008 and a New Holland tractor took place on the Downpatrick Road shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

Police officers attended the scene alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Ambulance Service.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital, while the tractor driver sustained minor injuries.

Police have launched an investigation and are looking for anyone with information to come forward.

