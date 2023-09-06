Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone.

Adam Acheson, 28, with an address at Baron Square Court, Drumquin, Omagh appeared charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

There was no application for bail made on his behalf and he only spoke to say he understood the charges against him.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the court was shown footage of an alleged fight outside a bar in Castlederg.

In interviews with police, Acheson said he did not remember anyone bleeding and the only reason he was outside the bar was to meet a girl - and he didn't intend to harm anyone.

Jeffrey Bustard, 27, with an address at Church Road, Newtownstewart, was charged with murder. He was released on bail with a number of strict conditions.

Mr Browne, a 28-year-old father from Strabane died on Monday following an attack in Main Street Castlederg on Saturday.

More follows.

