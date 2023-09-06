The Police Federation has voted 'no confidence' in PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton.

It also voted to express no confidence in the Chief Operating Officer and the Assistant Chief Officer.

The body, which represents the rank and file, said there was heavy criticism of the Policing Board and said the PSNI was in dire need of clear and strong leadership.

The organisation held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday. The lengthy meeting examined the fall-out from the Judicial Review Ruling which found that the suspension and repositioning of two probationer officers involved in the Ormeau Rd commemoration incident was unlawful.

Mr Hamilton was due to attend however, he was forced to pull out due to an unplanned medical procedure.

Federation Chair, Liam Kelly, said: “We had a thorough and detailed discussion of all the issues relating to the JR Ruling, the treatment of our two probationer officers and the monumental data breaches. “Our Federation is of the collective view that because of his involvement in the decisions concerning the Ormeau Road incident, and the real or perceived political interference in that process, we can have no confidence in him. “Furthermore, in the wider context of the management, accountability and operation of the Service, my Federation colleagues said they had no confidence either in the Chief Operating Officer Ms McCreedy, and the Assistant Chief Officer, Ms Duffield." The Committee expressed the view, the federation said, that there was a need for urgent clarification from the senior executive team over whether the PSNI would continue with its intention to appeal the Judicial Review Ruling. “There was also heavy criticism of the Northern Ireland Policing Board (NIPB) and the manner in which it handled the fall-out from the ongoing crisis and the need for a review of its effectiveness and role, specifically the interference it had in operational decision-making," Mr Kelly continued. “The service is in dire need of clear and strong leadership. We have to fix what’s fractured and change the entire way of working so that there isn’t a damaging and dangerous disconnect between the Senior Executive Team and all officers. “We do our level best – often going well beyond what’s expected – to deliver professional policing for this entire community. To continue on that path, we must have a leadership that listens and acts on the genuine and constructive feedback from the rank-and-file. “None of this is easy, but we feel we owe it to our members to express in the strongest possible terms the deep feelings of hurt, resentment and anger that exists. The Federation stands ready to work collaboratively to re-build the organisation and put policing back on an even keel.”

