Play Brightcove video

The PSNI needs an interim leader to "take control" of the "crisis situation", according to the DUP's leader.

Simon Byrne resigned as chief constable following a string of controversies, including a data breach which revealed personal details of officers and staff, and a critical High Court judgment which said the disciplining of two officers following an arrest at a Troubles memorial event in Belfast in 2021 was unlawful.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the DUP "fully supports" the PSNI in its "impartial implementation of policing across all communities in Northern Ireland", adding in the Commons: "But we are in a crisis situation with not only the data breach but also the loss of confidence internally within the PSNI.

"And whilst it is the responsibility of the policing board to make appointments, does he agree with me that perhaps what we need now in the absence of a chief constable is for someone to be brought in with the experience and leadership credentials that are needed in the interim period pending the appointment of a new chief constable to take control of this situation?"

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris replied: "I do believe the senior management team is a strong and an effective unit and the policing board has a lot on their plate at this point in time and have even, I believe, launched a review into how they operate themselves.

"I'm quite sure questions are being asked to see what can be done in this space but, as of now, I can only update the House with what I have."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.