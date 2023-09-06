The PSNI's Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton was unable to attend a planned meeting of the Police Federation due to an "unplanned medical procedure".

Mr Hamilton is the current head of the PSNI after the resignation of Simon Byrne on Monday.

He had been planned to attend Wednesday's meeting, which was scheduled to discuss a possible vote of confidence in Mr Byrne.

Byrne quit on Monday following a series of rows, including a data breach which revealed personal details of officers and staff, and a critical High Court judgment which said the disciplining of two officers following an arrest at a Troubles memorial event in Belfast in 2021 was unlawful.

Police have not said what arrangements are in place given Mr Hamilton's absence.

