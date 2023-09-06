Play Brightcove video

VIGIL

Two men, aged 27 and 28, have been charged with the murder of a man in Castlederg. Conor Browne, 28, died yesterday from his injuries after being stabbed in the Main Street area of the town on Saturday morning.

Two other men, aged 28 and 31, have been released following questioning.

A vigil is to be held in the town this evening to remember Mr Browne.

POLICE FEDERATION

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton will attend an extraordinary meeting of the Policing Board later.

It will look into recent controversies such as last month's data breach and the Sean Graham High Court ruling which led to the resignation of Simon Byrne.

NI AFFAIRS

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will give evidence to MP's into the inner workings of Stormont under the Good Friday Agreement.

The Foyle MP will appear before the Northern Ireland Affairs committee as it continues its inquiry into the effectiveness of the 1998 Agreement.

ULSTER HOSPITAL

A new state-of-the-art Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital opened just after midnight.

The department is equipped with advanced resuscitation facilities and a dedicated ambulance arrivals area.

FIRMUS

Firmus Energy has announced an almost 8% tariff reduction for customers in the Ten Towns Network.

It is the third reduction of its kind this year and represents a fall of 40% since January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.