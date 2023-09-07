Play Brightcove video

The Policing Board has outlined the process for appointing a new Chief Constable for the PSNI.

The competition is to open at the end of September, with selection due to complete by early November.

The chair of the board Deirdre Toner also said that public speculation about confidence in the PSNI's senior leadership is not endorsed by the board.

It comes after the Police Federation passed a motion of no confidence in the Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton.

The board said it did not endorse that motion.

The board held another marathon meeting in Thursday.

Ms Toner said that recent meetings of the board were not held in public due to the “sensitive nature of the issues being discussed”. “The board’s priority over the last few days has been to bring stability and confidence in what has been an unprecedented time for policing.” She said that the “authority gaps” within the force need to be addressed and were discussed on Thursday, but that public commentary on confidence in individuals on the force’s senior leadership team “is not endorsed by the board”. Asked whether Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton is still in place, Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said he was still in the role. “Mark is at the minute getting an unplanned medical procedure,” she said, adding that he is expected to be back at his desk in a few days. She added he is still in that role and some duties have been delegated to his senior management team. Vice-chair of the board Edgar Jardine said “yes” when asked if the assistant chief constables were “currently in charge”. Mr Jardine said that public commentary on confidence on senior members of the PSNI “are not endorsed by the board”.

Policing Board chair Deirdre Toner said: “I reject criticisms that the board is not working around the clock to fix all of the issues that we need to look at.” She said there were “complex” legal and HR issues to navigate, and a funding crisis that faced the policing force. “It is a challenging board,” she said. Vice-chair of the board Edgar Jardine said the structures of the Policing Board were designed to work within “a functioning Assembly” and the fact that power-sharing institutions were not operating “does create difficulties, not least the absence of a finance minister”.

