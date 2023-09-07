Play Brightcove video

The closure of maternity services at Causeway Hospital in July caused controversy, with campaigners saying Antrim Hospital's Unit would not be able to bear the brunt of the additional number of births.

However, two months after all births were moved from the Coleraine site senior medics at Antrim Area Hospital have insisted maternity services are now safer for mothers and babies.

"We were slightly concerned at times, wondering could we cope, did we have enough staff, did we have enough space?" Caroline Diamond, head of midwifery at the Northern Trust told UTV.

She added: "But the medical coordinator has been a really helpful role to ensure that the activity is smooth so we don't have peaks and scheduled activity on one day."

A decision was taken to relocate all births in the Northern Trust area amid concerns over the sustainability of maternity services at Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital.

"We were concerned that if we didn't change something things could come to a head and that there would be an uncontrolled, sudden change in maternity services, which would be the last thing we would want for women and families" said Dr David Morgan, a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Northern Trust.

It has been a busy summer in the maternity unit. Last month 321 babies were born there.

The Trust said there has only been a small increase in births since the change in services.

But those in charge admit that, like all hospital services, they have faced pressures.

Seven times since July the unit had to declare an amber alert. That is when capacity is high and staffing levels are unable to meet demand.

It led to short delays to 35 planned inductions and 6 planned caesarean sections.

But senior staff insist these pressures are not due to the closure of facilities at Causeway.

"On on a daily basis, on an annual basis, that happens in every single maternity unit," said Caroline.

She added: "We are very content with services as they are and we feel they're in the right place."

There have been ongoing protests over the consolidation of the service. Campaigners and even some staff members have said they do not believe it is a safe move.

But Dr Morgan said that having expert staff under the one roof is a much safer model than being split over two different sites.

"For the increasing complexity that we're seeing in maternity care with a smaller team, particularly with reliance on locum staff, it becomes incredibly difficult to deliver the appropriate standard of expertise and also experience that you need for those more unusual and higher risk pregnancies, which over the last 10 to 20 years are becoming more common," he said.

Dr Morgan continued: "It's really important that you have enough people in a workforce that can deliver those interventions and expertise and experience, which is just incredibly hard to do in a small unit."

