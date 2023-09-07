Belfast Zoo's two remaining elephants are being moved to the Netherlands due to poor living conditions at the zoo, a councillor has said.

The move has been agreed after a meeting at Belfast City Council, which manages the facility.

In a social media post following the meeting, Councillor Conor Maskey said Belfast Zoo "didn't meet the standards required for housing them".

He wrote: "Belfast Zoo needs to meet the standards for all species housed there.

"Tonight’s Council agreed to move its only remaining two elephants to Holland. As the Zoo didn’t meet standards required for housing them.

"Investment and care for housing all species at the Zoo must be priority."

Belfast City Council said the move will take around a year to prepare and the elephants will continue to receive the "highest standards of care" until the transfer.

A statement continued: “Belfast City Council has agreed to transfer Dhunja and Yhetto from Belfast Zoo to Burgers Zoo in the Netherlands.

“Preparatory work will now begin to ensure a safe and stress-free journey for the elephants. It is likely to take up to one year to plan their move.

“While the whole Zoo team will be sad to see Dhunja and Yhetto leave, their new home will provide a rich environment, well suited to their age and particular background.

"They will join another non-breeding pair of similar age to make up a herd of four, in keeping with BIAZA guidelines.

“Dhunja and Yhetto have enjoyed, and will continue to receive, the highest standards of care at Belfast Zoo until they are ready to begin the journey to their new home.

“A number of improvements have taken place at the zoo in recent years to enhance animal habitats and improve the visitor experience, including this summer’s opening of a new lion enclosure.

"An overall regeneration plan for the wider zoo site, as well as options around the future homing of large mammals, will be presented to councillors for consideration in due course."

