An independent inspection into the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has outlined a number of areas for improvement.

The report highlighted a need for cultural change and improvements in modernising training.

In response, the NIFRS accepted the findings and said financial investment and significant political support is needed for change.

The inspection was commissioned by the Health Department in June 2022 and was led by HM Chief Inspector of the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, Robert Scott.

The permanent secretary of the Health Department, Peter May, said it provides "an important focus on the challenges facing the organisation and the actions that are necessary to build for the future".

Mr May said: “The report acknowledges the leadership provided by the NIFRS board and the professionalism of the NIFRS executive team, highlighting their desire to work with the inspectors to identify opportunities for improvement.

“The report rightly states that the level of improvement required will require time, financial investment and significant political support.”

NIFRS Interim Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Andy Hearn said: “As the report outlines, with the right strategic direction, political support and financial commitment the challenges are in no way insurmountable.

“I’m encouraged that the report acknowledges that the recently appointed Executive Leadership Team is well aware of the issues and that progress in many of the areas highlighted is already underway.

"It is essential that we continue this work guided by the Inspection findings.

“I continue to work closely with our colleagues in DOH and NIFRS Board to consider the recommendations in line with much needed investment in areas such as training, information technology and our workforce capacity to help us strengthen and improve our service."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.