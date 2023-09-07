The cost of MOTs and driving tests is to rise in Northern Ireland from 1 October.

During 2022-23, the Driver and Vehicle Agency conducted 1,155,563 vehicle tests (full and retests) and 68,540 driving tests.

Proposals were revealed in June and the Department of Infrastructure carried out an eight week consultation.

Despite over 80% of responses stating the fee increases were unfair, the department has decided to implement the changes.

In the absence of a functioning Assembly, the Permanent Secretary of the DfI agreed that the proposed fee increases can be progressed.

The price of an MOT for a car and light goods vehicles will increase from £30.50 to £38, which is still less than the £54.85 charged in Great Britain.

Motorcycle MOT tests will increase from £22 to £24 – more than the £29.65 charged in GB.

MOTs for taxis will jump from £138.50 to £147.

Practical driving test fees for cars will rise from £45.50 to £65, for motorcycles it will increase from £58 to £80.

Lorry and bus (driving ability) will rise from £66 to £87.

The department says tests booked before 1 October will not be affected by the fee increases, regardless of the actual date of the test.

