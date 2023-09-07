The Policing Board is due to meet to discuss the continued fallout following the resignation of Simon Byrne as PSNI chief constable.

It comes after the crisis within policing in Northern Ireland deepened, with rank and file officers unanimously passing a vote of no confidence in Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton at an extraordinary meeting of the Police Federation on Wednesday.

They also expressed no confidence in the police service's chief operating officer, Pamela McCreedy, and assistant chief officer Clare Duffield.

Mark Hamilton was placed in command of the PSNI after Simon Byrne resigned on Monday after a string of controversies.

DCC Hamilton was due to attend Wednesday's meeting of the Police Federation but was unable to because of an unplanned medical procedure.

A PSNI spokesman said the senior executive team is currently leading the organisation while Mr Hamilton recovers.

Pressure has been mounting on police leadership after a major data breach revealed the details of thousands of officers and staff.

Meanwhile a critical High Court judgment which said the disciplining of two officers following an arrest at a Troubles memorial event in Belfast in 2021 was unlawful.

Moves are currently under way to recruit a new chief constable.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said in the Commons: "I do believe the senior management team is a strong and an effective unit and the policing board has a lot on their plate at this point in time and have even, I believe, launched a review into how they operate themselves.

"I'm quite sure questions are being asked to see what can be done in this space but, as of now, I can only update the House with what I have."

