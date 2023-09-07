Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland's September heatwave has brought soaring temperatures.

It hit 27.3C at Magilligan on Thursday, with the usual average temperature for this time of year around 18C at best.

Thursday's temperature was just short of the 28.6C record temperature for the year, which was recorded in June.

The Met Office said September’s warm weather will continue into the weekend for much of the UK, though there’s a chance of some thundery rain to come for some.

Chief Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions and temperatures well above average for the time of year. While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions have already been met for much of England and Wales, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to continue to see some unseasonably high temperatures.

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic has helped to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, pushing the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north. It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

On Friday, patchy low cloud and mist will soon clear to leave another very warm or hot day with good sunny spells. Again most places will be dry but there's a risk of an isolated thunderstorm and a maximum temperature of 27C. By the weekend there’s also an increasing chance of some intense thundery downpours developing for some, the Met Office added. Deputy Chief Meteorologist Nick Silkstone said: “A cold front will begin to influence things as it arrives from the northwest over the weekend, though it’ll remain very warm or hot to the southeast of this front. "There’s a chance the thunderstorm risk for some central and western areas from Friday, but more especially Saturday onwards may require a warning response, with some potentially impactful downpours, though exact details on the likely positioning of these downpours are still being determined, and indeed many places may see little if any rain on Friday and Saturday.”

