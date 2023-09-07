The Ireland squad has been named for Saturday's Rugby World Cup clash with Romania.

The match is live on UTV with kick-off at 2:30pm.

Captain Johnny Sexton has been selected to start and will make his first competitive appearance in almost six months.

The fly-half missed his country's three warm-up matches through suspension, having not played since injuring a groin as Ireland clinched the Six Nations Grand Slam against England.

Sexton will partner Leinster team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park on his long-awaited comeback in Bordeaux.

Ulster's Rob Herring will start at hooker to fill the void left by Dan Sheehan's foot injury, with Ronan Kelleher, who sat out last month's wins over Italy, England and Samoa amid a hamstring issue, on the bench.

Lock Joe McCarthy - the least experienced international in Ireland's 33-man squad - will make only his second Test start, alongside vice-captain James Ryan.

Wing Mack Hansen and world player of the year Josh van der Flier are notable absentees from the matchday squad, with Keith Earls selected on the right wing, Peter O'Mahony at openside flanker and Tadhg Beirne at blindside.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.