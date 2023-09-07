Three people have been injured after a car struck an outdoor seating area at a licensed premises in Donegal Town.

The crash happened on Wednesday evening at Tirchonaill Street.

Emergency crews attended the scene and a woman aged in her 60s was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

A man and a woman also in their 60s were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí said: "Investigations are ongoing. No further information is available at this time."

Anyone who was in the area between 7.30pm and 8.30pm and who may have information or video footage has been asked to come forward.

