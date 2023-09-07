Play Brightcove video

'Policing Board'

The Policing Board will meet today to discuss the continued fallout following the resignation of Simon Byrne .

It comes after the Police Federation unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton who was placed in command of the PSNI on Monday.

'Castlederg vigil'

Hundreds gathered for a vigil in Castlederg to remember 28-year-old Conor Browne who died after being stabbed.

The father of one was attacked in the town during a night out with friends over the weekend.

Yesterday, two men appeared in court charged with his murder.

'Online violence'

Almost one-in-eight women and girls in Northern Ireland have experienced online violence.

According to a UK-wide study by the Open University it found over 70% of people believed existing legislation is not effective at tackling the issue.

'Fire report' An independent inspection into the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has outlined a number of areas for improvement.

The report highlighted the need for cultural change and improvements in modernising training.

In response the service accepted the findings and said financial investment and significant political support is needed for change.

