Belfast actor James Martin is the focus of a new programme coming soon to UTV.

The half-hour programme ‘Being James Martin’, to be aired on Tuesday 12th September, charts not only the life of the 33 year old, but also his outstanding acting career which has seen him go from a local drama group for young people with learning difficulties, to the red carpet of the Oscars.

UTV’s Rita FitzGerald presents the programme and interviews James and his parents, Queen’s Professor Suzanne, and radio DJ Ivan, about his early life, and the challenges and joys they faced with him as a child.

Members of ‘The Irish Goodbye’ team, which won an Oscar for the best Short Film, share their stories of the young actor and how the part was written for him.

Others from the world of film, charity heads and personal friends all come together to paint a picture of a young man who has followed his dreams and who has had so many ‘pinch me’ moments in his career so far.

Actor Ciaran Hinds says of James’s acting, “There is sensitivity and sense of humour. He’s completely open…..there’s a gentleness but also a directness.”

The programme gives a fascinating insight into his career and daily life, which sees him volunteering at the Parkrun one day, attending a Mencap fundraiser the next, and then standing on the Oscar’s stage with 5,000 people singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.

Rita says: “It was an absolute delight to make this programme and give viewers the chance to get to know the man behind that famous leopard print jacket!

"UTV has followed James’s journey for several years and I had the privilege of travelling to the BAFTAs last year with the ‘Irish Goodbye’ team to see them win the first of many accolades for the movie.

“Thank you to James and his family for making us so welcome.”

‘Being James Martin’ airs on Tuesday 12th September at 8.30pm on UTV.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.