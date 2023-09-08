A Co Armagh boy with a rare genetic condition has presented Prince Harry with a Belfast Giants shirt.

Blake McCaughey met the Duke of Sussex at the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday, where he received an Inspirational Young Person award.

The 15-year-old from Tandragee gifted Harry with the Belfast team's ice hockey top, personalised with the duke’s name on the back.

Prince Harry fist-bumped Blake and chatted to him during a pre-ceremony reception at The Hurlingham Club.

Harry, a WellChild patron for 15 years, sat down with each young award winner in turn before chatting to adult winners at the reception, which lasted just under an hour.

The event was staged on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

