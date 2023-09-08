Play Brightcove video

'Derry trouble'

Police officers have been attacked with petrol bombs and rocks during disorder in Londonderry.

One officer was struck on the head. Trouble began in the Creggan Estate yesterday following police searches as part of an ongoing investigation into terrorism.

A suspected firearm, ammunition and pipe bombs were discovered.

'Policing Board'

The Policing Board has rejected criticisms that it is not doing enough to resolve the current crisis within the PSNI.

After a lengthy meeting of the board yesterday, Chair Deidre Toner said they are working around the clock.

The process of finding a new chief constable has now begun, and the recruitment process will open at the end of this month.

'Food banks'

The Trussell Trust network of food banks is launching a local campaign to increase Universal Credit allowance to cover people's basic needs.

The charity say an "essentials guarantee" would need to raise single person household payments by around £35 a week, and couples by around 64 pounds a week.

'Euro scores'

Northern Ireland suffered a blow to their fading hopes of qualifying for the Euros after losing 4-2 to Slovenia last night.

Meanwhile the Republic of Ireland lost to 2-0 to France in Paris.

