A new record temperature for september has been recorded in Northern Ireland.

A figure of 28c was measured in Castlederg on Friday.

The new high beats out a record from over 100 years ago, when september temperatures hit 27.6 degrees celsius in 1906.

Records temperatures have been being set across Northern Ireland, as late summer heatwave has hit the region.

People enjoy the warm weather at Belfast City Hall Credit: Pacemaker

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium recorded a record temperature on Thursday of 26.5 degrees celisus.

That was the third highest temperature the observatory has recorded for the month since their records began in 1838.

September has been a record breaking month; Armagh Observatory have also recoreded the 3rd, 7th, 8th and 9th warmest September days ever measured.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.