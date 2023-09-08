Police officers were attacked as they responded to a security alert in Londonderry on Friday evening.

The PSNI were at the scene of an alert in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount.

Petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown at officers and army bomb disposal experts.

The alert began around 12:30pm on Friday afternoon. Police say a number of items were located, seized and will be subject to forensic examination.

A number of people were evacuated from their homes during the course of the alert.

A large group of people gathered in the area from around 6pm, and threw items at police.

No officers were injured during the disorder.

The alert has since ended, and residents evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return.

the PSNI's Derry City and Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood said, "Yet again, our officers had to deal with extremely challenging circumstances, coming under attack by large groups of people.

"This is reckless and criminal behaviour, and it has to stop. It is absolutely appalling and achieves nothing except harm to our community. "We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support."

