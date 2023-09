A security alert is underway in Londonderry.

Cordons are in place in the Stewarts Terrace area of the Rosemount in Derry.

Brooke Park Leisure Centre is being used as a rest centre for anyone whose home is evacuated.

The public are being asked to avoid the area.

More to follow…

