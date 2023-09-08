Sixteen police officers have been injured during disorder which broke in Londonderry after searches uncovered "military grade" weapons.

Police said two handguns, two military hand grenades, 50 rounds of ammunition and over a kilogram of plastic explosives were found in the Creggan area on Thursday.

Three people - two men and a woman - were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Police believe the weapons would have been used in attacks on police officers and said their primary line of enquiry centres on the New IRA.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: "The significance of this recovery cannot be underestimated.

"These items are military grade, we believe the intention was to mount attacks in an attempt to kill police officers."

Disorder broke out following the searches and police officers were attacked with petrol bombs and heavy masonry.

Injuries they sustained included burns, head injuries and potential fractures.

More to follow..

